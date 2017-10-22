Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Team-leading 65 receiving yards in loss
Benjamin caught three of six targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.
Benjamin led his team in receiving yards in an ugly offensive performance that saw Chicago's defense score two touchdowns in the first half and shut Carolina out in the second. His yards-per-catch average jumped to 15.0 with this performance, but only one of Benjamin's 29 receptions has gone for a touchdown. That lack of scoring has been disappointing considering the 6-foot-5 wide receiver found pay dirt 16 times over his first two healthy seasons.
