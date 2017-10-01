Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Tops century mark Sunday

Benjamin corralled all four of his targets for 104 yards in Sunday's 33-30 win at New England.

Benjamin led his team in receiving yards, but No. 2 receiver Devin Funchess stole the show with a team-leading seven catches and two touchdowns. With tight end Greg Olsen (foot) on Injured Reserve, Benjamin is the top target for quarterback Cam Newton, who threw for 316 yards after averaging just 189 per game through three weeks. Newton's limitations as a passer cap Benjamin's value, but the 2014 first-rounder out of Florida St. will have many productive performances if his quarterback can maintain this form moving forward.