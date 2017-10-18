Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Tweaks left knee again
Benjamin was removed from Wednesday's practice after re-injuring his left knee, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Benjamin was listed on the injury report as a nonparticipant, but he apparently was present for the beginning of practice and wasn't able to finish the session. He tore the ACL in his left knee during training camp in 2015, and while he didn't seem to have any issues last season, he injured the same knee during a 34-13 loss to the Saints in Week 3. Benjamin missed the second half of that game but returned the next week, and he's subsequently put up 261 yards the past three weeks. His removal from Wednesday's practice is more concerning than a mere absence, leaving his status in serious question for Sunday's game in Chicago.
