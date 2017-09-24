Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Won't return Sunday

Benjamin (left knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

In back-to-back weeks, the Panthers have lost Greg Olsen (foot) and Benjamin in the first half. With the former on injured reserve, the Panthers' passing game would be further marginalized with Benjamin out of the lineup. While there's been no official diagnosis, Benjamin previously tore the ACL in the knee in question, so the Panthers could be bracing for more bad news within the receiving ranks.