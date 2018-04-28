Panthers' Kendrick Norton: Headed to Carolina

The Panthers selected Norton in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.

The son of former standout linebacker and current NFL coach Ken Norton, the younger Kendrick is a defensive tackle instead. The Miami (FL) product never had much production to show for his pedigree, but at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds he could give Carolina some nose tackle snaps if he makes the team.

