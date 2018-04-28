Panthers' Kendrick Norton: Headed to Carolina
The Panthers selected Norton in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.
The son of former standout linebacker and current NFL coach Ken Norton, the younger Kendrick is a defensive tackle instead. The Miami (FL) product never had much production to show for his pedigree, but at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds he could give Carolina some nose tackle snaps if he makes the team.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...