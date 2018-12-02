Barner is active for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barner will make his Panthers debut after being scooped off waivers ahead of Week 11's contest. He won't get any reasonable time in the backfield behind Christian McCaffrey, but Barner may be tasked with returning kicks since Damiere Byrd (arm) is on injured reserve.

