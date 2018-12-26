Barner caught his only target, a three-yard gain, during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Atlanta.

Barner was relegated to mostly special-teams duty in his first three games back with the Panthers after starting off the year in New England. That changed Sunday with his first reception on either squad this season. There likely isn't much of a role for Barner Sunday given the do-it-all ability of Christian McCaffrey and a matchup against the Saints' top-three run defense, surrendering just 3.7 yards per carry, but rookie No. 3 quarterback Kyle Allen will likely need all the help he can get in the running and short-passing games in what will be his first career start.

