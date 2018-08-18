Panthers' Kenjon Barner: Explodes for 72 yards
Barner took five carries for 72 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Dolphins.
Despite finishing without a target or any touches on special teams, Barner was able to make his case for a spot on the 53-man roster. He's competing for the No. 3 running back job with Cameron Artis-Payne, who took seven carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers might consider keeping both players, as Artis-Payne can provide insurance for C.J. Anderson's power role while Barner provides pass-catching insurance for Christian McCaffrey. Barner also has experience returning kicks and punts, but the Panthers seem to be in good hands with some mixture of McCaffrey, Damiere Byrd, Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore handling those duties. Barner isn't even listed on the special teams portion of the Panthers' preseason depth chart.
