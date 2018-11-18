Barner (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Lions.

Barner and Travaris Cadet were both added to the Panthers roster this week as running back reinforcements, but neither will suit up Week 11. Barner could potentially work his way up to active status in the coming weeks behind the top duo of Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne.

