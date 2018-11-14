The Panthers claimed Barner off waivers Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Barner was waived by the Patriots earlier this week, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home with the Panthers. Carolina recently waived C.J. Anderson, so Barner will provide the team with depth behind workhorse Christian McCaffery. Barner could conceivably also be of use as a return man to the Panthers, whom he spent his rookie season with in 2013.

