Panthers' Kenjon Barner: Lands on injury report
Barner suffered a knee injury and was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Barner wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday, so the specifics of the issue remain unclear. The 29-year-old's participation at practice Friday should provide a better idea of his availability for Sunday's season finale.
