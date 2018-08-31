Panthers' Kenjon Barner: Totals 43 yards in preseason finale
Barner rushed six times for 16 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers. He also secured four of five targets for 27 yards receiving.
Barner has had his moments this preseason, but he was outperformed in this one by Cameron Artis-Payne, who represents Barner's primary competition for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. There's a chance the Panthers keep both of these runners on the depth chart in advance of Week 1, but it wouldn't be a complete shock if Barner was let go in order to make room for another roster spot at cornerback or linebacker. After all, Barner's skills as a return man won't be moving the needle given the talent Carolina has in Damiere Byrd, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.
