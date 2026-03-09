Pickett is slated to sign a one-year contract with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Journeyman QB Andy Dalton remains under contract with the Panthers, but considering his guaranteed money ($2 million) is half that of Pickett, the latter seems poised to be Bryce Young's backup in 2026 while Dalton could see himself cut for minimal cap savings. Since moving on from Pittsburgh after the 2023 season, Pickett has made 11 appearances (three starts) the last two campaigns between the Eagles and Raiders, completing 53 of 87 passes (60.9 percent) for 479 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, rushing 14 times for 37 yards and one more score and fumbling twice (one lost).