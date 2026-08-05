Panthers' Kenny Pickett: Set for a series

Pickett is set to play only a series or two in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Cardinals, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Once Pickett plays a series or two, rookie undrafted free agent Haynes King is set to play the rest of the game at quarterback. Pickett has bounced around teams since leaving the Steelers in 2024, playing for the Eagles and then the Raiders before settling with the Panthers this offseason. The 2022 first-rounder is looking to operate at a high level and display that he has what it takes to be an insurance option for the current NFC South champions.