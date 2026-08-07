Panthers' Kenny Pickett: Solid in preseason opener

Pickett started the Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals on Thursday, completing eight of 11 passes for 62 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Pickett was in on the first three drives for the Panthers, but the first pair of possessions netted a modest 38 yards on eight plays. However, the 2022 first-round pick was able to lead Carolina to its first touchdown the third time he had the ball, connecting with four different targets while helping drive the Panthers a total of 67 yards on 10 plays. Pickett kept most of his throws close to the line of scrimmage, but he recorded 19- and 18-yard completions to John Metchie and AJ Dillon, respectively, during the scoring march. Pickett projects to serve as the primary backup to Bryce Young during the regular season, and if Thursday's performance is any indication, the former appears to be picking up head coach Dave Canales' offense well in his first summer in Carolina.