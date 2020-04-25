Panthers' Kenny Robinson: Carolina adds in fifth round

The Panthers selected Robinson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.

Robinson is listed as a safety out of West Virginia, but he actually left school to join the XFL in its reboot season. Something of a pro already then, Robinson (6-foot-1, 202) might not be as green as the typical rookie. Robinson was a fast starter with the Mountaineers, emerging as a starter his true freshman season and intercepting seven passes in his first two seasons. There is convincing ball-hawking ability here.