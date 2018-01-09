Panthers' Kent Taylor: Signs reserve/future deal with Carolina
The Panthers signed Taylor to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor latched on with the Panthers' practice squad Dec. 12 and evidently impressed during his three-week stint with the organization. He'll now be able to partake in Carolina's offseason program with the hope of making an impression heading into training camp.
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...