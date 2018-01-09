Panthers' Kent Taylor: Signs reserve/future deal with Carolina

The Panthers signed Taylor to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor latched on with the Panthers' practice squad Dec. 12 and evidently impressed during his three-week stint with the organization. He'll now be able to partake in Carolina's offseason program with the hope of making an impression heading into training camp.

