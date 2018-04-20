Panthers' Kent Taylor: Suspended four games
Taylor was suspended for the first four games of the NFL season on Friday due to
Taylor signed with the Panthers' practice squad in December of last year and ultimately signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. He is, however, no lock to make the team's final roster, so it's yet to be seen what kind of impact the suspension will have.
