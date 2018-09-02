Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Hits injured reserve
The Panthers placed Seymour (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Bill Voth of the team's official site reports.
Seymour spent last season in a reserve role with the Panthers, making 22 tackles and breaking up four passes. His shoulder injury appears serious, however, so Corn Elder will likely fill in for him.
More News
-
Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Will rejoin Panthers on Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Not at practice Saturday•
-
Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Totals 22 tackles in second season•
-
Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Won't play in wild-card matchup•
-
Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Questionable Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Heading south•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...