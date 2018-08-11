Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Not at practice Saturday
Seymour is not on the practice field Saturday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Seymour started just two contests for the Panthers last season and managed a meager 22 tackles for the club. He also struggled in his first preseason contest, which doesn't bode well consider the team listed him as a starter on the initial depth chart.
