Seymour may be unavailable for Thursday's preseason game at Chicago due to a hamstring injury, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Seymour missed the entirety of the 2018 season after undergoing double-labrum repair surgery and now has the hamstring issue early in training camp. The 25-year-old projects to play a reserve role in the secondary, so a prolonged absence would hurt his chances of earning a roster spot.