The Panthers added Seymour to their injury report Saturday due to an illness, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Seymour was not the only player added to the injury report as the result of being under the weather. While the severity of the issue is not known at this time, his status will likely be determined closer to kickoff Sunday. Lorenzo Doss would be in line for increased reps providing depth in the secondary should he ultimately sit out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories