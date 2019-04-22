Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Receives medical clearance
The Panthers announced Monday that Seymour (shoulder) was cleared for their offseason training program, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Seymour spent last season on injured reserve due to undergoing double-labrum repair surgery, but appears on track for Week 1 of the 2019 season. The 25-year-old projects to play a reserve role in Carolina's secondary.
