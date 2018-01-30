Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Totals 22 tackles in second season
Seymour recorded 22 tackles and four pass breakups over 15 games in 2017.
Seymour, who was acquired from the Bills in early September, didn't have a great season from either a fantasy or real-life standpoint given his meager statistical production coupled with the fact he finished as Pro Football Focus' sixth-lowest graded cornerback out of 120 qualifiers. He'll look to bounce back in 2018, but won't be worthy of IDP consideration.
