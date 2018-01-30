Play

Seymour recorded 22 tackles and four pass breakups over 15 games in 2017.

Seymour, who was acquired from the Bills in early September, didn't have a great season from either a fantasy or real-life standpoint given his meager statistical production coupled with the fact he finished as Pro Football Focus' sixth-lowest graded cornerback out of 120 qualifiers. He'll look to bounce back in 2018, but won't be worthy of IDP consideration.

