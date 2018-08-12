Panthers' Kevon Seymour: Will rejoin Panthers on Sunday
Seymour missed the Panthers' practice Saturday to be with his wife for the birth of his child, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Seymour was thought to be dealing with an undisclosed injury, but actually just had some unofficial paternity leave. The 24-year-old struggled in the preseason opener but current sits atop the Panthers' depth chart at cornerback with James Bradberry (groin).
