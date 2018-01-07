Seymour (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Seymour is one of several Panthers to be affected by an illness this weekend, which will keep him sidelined for the team's wild-card game. Lorenzo Doss could see additional reps at cornerback behind starters James Bradberry and Daryl Worley while Seymour remains sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories