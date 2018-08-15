Panthers' Kiante Anderson: Inks deal with Carolina
Anderson signed with the Panthers on Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.
The rookie out of East Carolina was dumped by Tampa Bay on Friday but appears to have found a new home for the time being. Anderson still faces long odds to make the team, but if he can shine during the team's final three preseason contests he might be able to latch onto a special teams unit.
