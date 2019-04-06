O'Brien signed a contract with the Panthers on Friday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

O'Brien was working with the Alliance of American Football, but the league suspended its operations so he will try to secure a roster spot with the Panthers this offseason.

