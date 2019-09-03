The Panthers placed O'Brien (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday, per the NFL transactions page.

O'Brien was injured at some point during the preseason, although his prospects of making the team were low anyway. It's unclear what's bothering O'Brien, but he'll be shut down for the 2019 campaign.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week