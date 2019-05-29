Panthers' Kofi Amichia: Gets deal from Carolina
Amichia signed a contract Wednesday with the Panthers, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.
After waiving guard Landon Turner, the Panthers brought in Amichia as a replacement along the offensive line. A sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2017, Amichia has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut.
