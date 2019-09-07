Amicha (undisclosed) reverted to the Panthers' injured reserve Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

It is unclear what injury Amichia is dealing with at this point. However, he landed on the team's IR after going unclaimed off waivers. He will remain there for the remainder of the year unless he and the team come to terms on an injury settlement.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories