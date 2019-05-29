Amichia officially inked a contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

After waiving guard Landon Turner with a non-football illness, the Panthers elected to sign Amichia as a replacement. The South Florida product was a sixth-round pick in 2017 by the Packers, and has spent time with Baltimore and Green Bay's practice squads in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories