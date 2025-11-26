The Panthers are signing Barnes from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Barnes was elevated for Monday's loss to the 49ers with Christian Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) and Trevin Wallace (shoulder) both inactive, and he proved productive in the spot start, playing 99 percent of defensive snaps and recording 10 tackles (three solo). If Rozeboom and Wallace both remain sidelined Sunday versus the Chargers, Barnes will represent a pivot option for fantasy managers in IDP formats.