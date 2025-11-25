Panthers' Krys Barnes: Logs 10 tackles in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes recorded 10 tackles (three solo) in the Panthers' 20-9 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.
Barnes was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday's contest and started at linebacker, playing 99 percent of the defensive snaps, seeing his first defensive action of the season. Christian Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) and Trevin Wallace (shoulder) were both inactive, and Claudin Cherelus exited Monday's game with a concussion, paving the way for Barnes to see extensive work.
