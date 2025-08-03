Barnes and the Panthers agreed on a one-year contract Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

Barnes will head to Carolina after starting all 17 regular-season games with the Cardinals in 2024, recording 35 total tackles (19 solo), including a career-high 2.0 sacks. The 27-year-old will now compete with Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace and Jacoby Windmon for snaps at inside linebacker in 2025.