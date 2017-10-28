Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Expected to return vs. Bucs

Coleman (knee) is expected to return for the Panthers' Week 8 matchup against the Buccaneers, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Coleman has been sidelined the previous three games with a knee injury. However, after consecutive full practices, the 29-year-old appears on track to return to his starting role at free safety.

