Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Expects to play against Saints
Coleman (ankle) said he'll be good to go for Sunday's wild-card game against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman missed the Panthers' regular season finale against the Falcons due to a minor ankle injury, but the team's starting free safety is expected to be back at full strength by the time Sunday rolls around. He may be kept to limited participation in practice throughout the week as a precaution, but expect the Panthers to have Coleman on the field for their wild-card tilt.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...