Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Expects to play against Saints

Coleman (ankle) said he'll be good to go for Sunday's wild-card game against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman missed the Panthers' regular season finale against the Falcons due to a minor ankle injury, but the team's starting free safety is expected to be back at full strength by the time Sunday rolls around. He may be kept to limited participation in practice throughout the week as a precaution, but expect the Panthers to have Coleman on the field for their wild-card tilt.