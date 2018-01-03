Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Full practice Wednesday
Coleman (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
In conjunction with the uncapped showing, Coleman said that he's "good to go" for Sunday's wild-card game in New Orleans, according to David Newton of ESPN.com. After sitting out the regular-season finale against Atlanta, Coleman's presence up the middle of defense will be key to containing Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who posted 489 yards and four touchdowns in two regular-season matchups versus Carolina.
More News
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Expects to play against Saints•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Limited in practice•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Second consecutive 10-tackle game•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Totals 10 tackles in win•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...