Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Full practice Wednesday

Coleman (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In conjunction with the uncapped showing, Coleman said that he's "good to go" for Sunday's wild-card game in New Orleans, according to David Newton of ESPN.com. After sitting out the regular-season finale against Atlanta, Coleman's presence up the middle of defense will be key to containing Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who posted 489 yards and four touchdowns in two regular-season matchups versus Carolina.

