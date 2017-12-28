Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Limited in practice
Coleman (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Coleman's participation is actually a step up from Wednesday when he logged a DNP. The veteran's absence could very well be maintenance-related, although Friday's final injury report will be a better indicator of his potential availability for Sunday's season finale against Atlanta.
