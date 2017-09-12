Play

Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Makes six stops

Coleman finished Sunday's season opener against the 49ers with six solo tackles.

Coleman was one of four players to feature on all of Carolina's defensive snaps. In doing so, he trailed only standouts Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis in tackles, which, assuming everyone stays healthy, should be an indication of what's to come again this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories