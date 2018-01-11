Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Misses four games due to injury

Coleman finished with 76 tackles (51 solo) and one fumble recovery in 12 games played this season.

Coleman missed four games due to knee and ankle ailments, contributing toward a slight decline in overall production. Still, Coleman has enjoyed a resurgence in Carolina, as he's registered at least 75 tackles in all three seasons as a Panther. While he'll be disappointed by not intercepting a pass this year, especially after 11 over the previous two campaigns, the 29-year-old remains a valuable member of the team's defense.