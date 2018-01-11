Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Misses four games due to injury
Coleman finished with 76 tackles (51 solo) and one fumble recovery in 12 games played this season.
Coleman missed four games due to knee and ankle ailments, contributing toward a slight decline in overall production. Still, Coleman has enjoyed a resurgence in Carolina, as he's registered at least 75 tackles in all three seasons as a Panther. While he'll be disappointed by not intercepting a pass this year, especially after 11 over the previous two campaigns, the 29-year-old remains a valuable member of the team's defense.
More News
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Expects to play against Saints•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Limited in practice•
-
Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Second consecutive 10-tackle game•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...