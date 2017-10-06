Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Out for Sunday
Coleman (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
This was to be expected after Coleman was diagnosed with a sprained MCL earlier this week and given a multi-week recovery timetable. The Panthers' secondary is currently looking extremely thin, and new roster additions Dezmen Southward and Jairus Byrd could potentially see some snaps over the next couple weeks.
