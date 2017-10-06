Play

Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Out for Sunday

Coleman (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

This was to be expected after Coleman was diagnosed with a sprained MCL earlier this week and given a multi-week recovery timetable. The Panthers' secondary is currently looking extremely thin, and new roster additions Dezmen Southward and Jairus Byrd could potentially see some snaps over the next couple weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories