Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Out for Sunday's game

Coleman (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coleman is coming off back-to-back, double-digit tackle performances, but Jairus Byrd will have an opportunity to snag that stat line Sunday. The Panthers are still able to secure a bye week in the playoffs, which would help Coleman recover fully before he enters game play again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories