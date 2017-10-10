Play

Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Out Thursday

Coleman (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Eagles, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Not all too shocking considering Coleman sprained his MCL less than two weeks ago. Look for a combination of Colin Jones and new addition Jairus Byrd to fill in at free safety Thursday night.

