Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Practicing at full speed

Coleman (knee) practiced without limitations Wednesday and is in line to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Coleman has missed the last three games with this knee ailment, but barring any setbacks, he should return to his role at top free safety. In the first three games, where Coleman played a full workload, he averaged six tackles per game. The seventh-year safety often hovers around that output, as he posted back-to-back seasons with over 90 tackles ahead of the 2017 campaign.