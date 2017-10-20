Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Questionable for Sunday

Coleman (knee) practiced in full Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coleman is in danger of missing his third straight game, but the full speed practice bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday. The Panthers could use him, too, since top backup Demetrious Cox (ankle) will be sitting out Sunday. Colin Jones and Jairus Byrd will take over the remaining snaps if Coleman can't go.