Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Questionable for Week 17

Coleman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coleman started the week not practicing but was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. It seems as though the 28-year-old is more likely to play than not, but there's a good chance his status isn't fully determined until game-day.

