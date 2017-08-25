Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Records five stops
Coleman finished with five tackles (four solo) in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
Coleman has registered at least 90 tackles, four interceptions, one sack and a touchdown in both seasons since joining the Panthers, making him an IDP standout in the team's secondary. The 29-year-old is slated to start at free safety this year, which should allow him to roam around in search of the ball even more often.
