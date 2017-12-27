Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Second consecutive 10-tackle game

Coleman recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Coleman's back-to-back 10-tackle performances are a pleasant surprise since he averaged just 5.6 tackles through 10 games previously. The eighth-year safety now has three double-digit tackle outings this season, with one of them coming against Atlanta in Week 9, and the Falcons are on the agenda again in Week 17.

