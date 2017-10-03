Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Set for multi-week absence
Coleman (sprained MCL) is set to miss multiple weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coleman suffered the sprained MCL in Sunday's win over the Patriots, and while there is no concrete timetable for the safety, it looks like it'll be at least few weeks before he makes his return to the field. The Panthers signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jairus Byrd on Tuesday as a result of Coleman's injury.
